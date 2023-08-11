Woman accused of ‘viciously’ assaulting tourist in Dublin denied bail

Sarah Dunne (31) appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday to be served with a book of evidence. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A Dublin woman accused of repeatedly kicking an unconscious US tourist in the face during a robbery has been refused bail and sent forward for trial.

Sarah Dunne (31), who is of no fixed address, was charged with assaulting and robbing the man on April 27th last at Oliver Bond Street, Dublin 8.

She appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday to be served with a book of evidence. Ms Dunne denies the charges, Judge Ciaran Liddy heard.

Garda Eimear Redmond, in arguing against bail, cited the seriousness of the incident. She alleged that the accused and two others “viciously assaulted and took a number of personal items” from the man, including his wallet and phone.

READ MORE

She said CCTV footage showd Ms Dunne “kicking the injured party” numerous times as he lay unconscious on the ground and that she could also be seen “going through his pockets”. Gardaí arrested Ms Dunne some 300 metres from the scene while paramedics treated the tourist.

Garda Redmond agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the accused mentioned that she had health difficulties. The barrister told Judge Liddy his client had a child, came from a supportive family and would obey strict bail terms.

However, Judge Liddy refused the bail application and sent Ms Dunne forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.