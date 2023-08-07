Man used DHL van as ‘front’ to distribute drugs around the country

Luke Kelly (53), of Griffith Park Parade, Glasnevin, was charged at Dublin District Court with possessing drugs for sale or supply last Friday in Ardbeg Park, Artane. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A courier arrested over a €1.5 million cocaine and cannabis seizure in Dublin used a DHL delivery van as a “front” to distribute drugs around the country, a court has heard.

Luke Kelly (53), of Griffith Park Parade, Glasnevin, was charged with possessing drugs for sale or supply last Friday in Ardbeg Park, Artane.

It follows an operation by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team who, over two days, searched two DHL vans and a residential property. They seized drugs worth more than €1.6 million and arrested two men.

Mr Kelly appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Monday, which heard he made no reply to the charges when they were put to him.

Garda Gary Duke said that officers stopped and searched a van driven by the accused which had DHL branding. Mr Kelly was wearing DHL clothing and was using the delivery firm “as a front to distribute drugs throughout the jurisdiction”, Garda Duke said.

Packages in shed

It was claimed that 6kg of cannabis was found in the back of the van and an additional 1kg of the drug was on the passenger seat along with a “tick list”. A house at Ardbeg Park was searched in the presence of the defendant’s mother. Gardaí found additional packages in a shed including 13kg of cocaine and 31kg of cannabis, with a total value of €1.53 million.

Barrister Aisling Ginger-Quinn submitted that her client was presumed innocent and the substances seized had to be analysed.

Judge Finan granted bail to Mr Kelly on a number of conditions and he is due to appear in court again on October 27th next for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

The court heard that gardaí arrested a second defendant, Declan Mooney (41), on Saturday. He was accused of possessing €100,000 worth of cannabis and €500 of cocaine in another DHL delivery van at Ardlea Road, Artane.

Mr Mooney, of Finglas Place, Dublin 11, worked for a subcontractor for the delivery firm and expected he would now lose his job. He has not stated how he will plead and was remanded in custody with consent to bail requiring approval of a €20,000 independent surety.

Judge Finan remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail, which he can take up once the court has approved a surety. Mr Mooney, who made no reply to his charges, is to appear in court again on Thursday.