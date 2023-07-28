Tourist (41) appears in court following fatal crash in Co Clare

At Ennis District Court, Olivier Le Bozec was charged with dangerous driving on the N67 out of Ballyvaughan. Photograph: Google Street View

A 41-year old French tourist has appeared in court charged in connection with the road death of a motorcyclist outside Ballyvaughan, Co Clare.

At Ennis District Court on Friday, Olivier Le Bozec was charged with dangerous driving on the N67 leading out of Ballyvaughan on Thursday morning.

Sgt Louis Moloney told the court a “serious road collision” in the Ballyvaughan area resulted in a fatality.

The motorcyclist, named locally as Jeremiah (Jerry) O’Connor, who was in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE

Solicitor John Casey, for the defendant, said his client, wife and child had arrived in Ireland just the day before to commence their holiday here.

Mr Le Bozec, of Rue Georges Cadoudal, Locoal Mendon, France, was driving his own French registered car when the collision occurred.

Sgt Moloney said a more serious charge against the accused may follow in the future.

Garda Noreen King told the court Mr Le Bozec made no reply after charge and caution.

The defendant was in custody overnight at Ennis Garda station and Judge Alec Gabbett granted him bail on condition he provided his permanent address and an email address to gardaí.

The judge remanded Mr Le Bozec on bail and adjourned the case to November 15th.