Teenager (14) charged with attacking US tourist remanded on continuing bail

Angie Willis, Garda assistant commissioner Dublin Metropolitan region, and Pat McMenamin, Chief Superintendent during a press briefing at Store Street Garda Station following the assault on Talbot Place, Dublin 1.

A 14-year-old boy charged with attacking a US tourist who was hospitalised after an assault in Dublin city centre has been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

New Yorker Stephen Termini (57) was attacked on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street in the north inner city last week.

Mr Termini, an artist and musician, remains in a serious but stable condition in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was arrested at the weekend and granted bail with conditions following a special court sitting on Sunday.

He is charged with assault causing harm to Mr Termini at Store Street, Dublin 1, on July 19th, contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He has yet to indicate a plea.

The teen appeared before the District Court President, Judge Paul Kelly, at the Dublin Children’s Court on Thursday. He was accompanied by his father and did not address the court.

Garda Sergeant John Brady, Store Street station, told the court that the DPP’s directions were not available yet and added that the teenager had only been charged on Sunday.

“We are working on the file; I think there is agreement to put it back to a date in October,” he said.

Defence barrister Roisin O’Mara confirmed there was consent to the adjournment period sought by Sergeant Brady.

Counsel asked the court to vary the bail terms, which were not read out, for a week commencing in August.

Sergeant Brady did not object to the application which was granted.

Judge Kelly ordered the boy to return to the Children’s Court on October 5th.

Following a defence request, he warned the news media that the usual Children’s Children’s Act reporting restrictions applied.

A decision has yet to be made as to whether the case, which has attracted international attention, will remain in the Children’s Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The legislation states, “No report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.”

Two other male juveniles were arrested and detained at north Dublin garda stations on Thursday.

A GoFundMe Page set up by Mr Termini’s family has reached over $100,000 within days.