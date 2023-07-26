Five face trial in connection with Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher and musician, was killed while out for a run in her home town of Tullamore in January 2022. Photograph: Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann/PA

Three women and two men appeared before Tullamore District Court on Wednesday morning in connection with the investigation into the alleged murder of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old primary schoolteacher was killed in Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.

Marek Puska (34), Lubomir Puska (35) and Lucia Istokova (34), whose addresses cannot be published by order of the court, are accused of failing to disclose information to gardaí on a date unknown between two dates last year.

Jozefina Grundzova (33) and Viera Gaziova (38) are both accused of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person.

Judge Andrew Cody also made an order prohibiting the publication of their addresses.

Judge Cody was told the DPP had directed that all five be tried by indictment in the Central Criminal Court and he remanded them on bail to appear in court again for service of books of evidence on September 27th.

A Slovakian language interpreter was in court to assist the accused.