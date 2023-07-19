Man charged with murder of former Irish soldier in London

A man has been charged with murder after an Irishman was killed at his home in west London over the weekend. James ‘JJ’ Donnelly (45), a native of Childers Park in Thurles, Co Tipperary was found dead at his home in Station Road in Hayes, Hillingdon, London after the metropolitan police were called to the property at about 10am on Saturday July 15th.

Mr Donnelly was found at the property with a slash wound and pronounced dead at the scene. At 3am on Sunday, July 16th, officers arrested Leo Price, of Blair Close in Uxbridge, on suspicion of murder. The 22-year-old was taken to a west London police station where he was later charged with one count of murder and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Mr Donnelly is a former member of the Irish army and served as a peace keeper overseas. Locals in his hometown of Thurles were shocked to hear of his murder. Among those to pay tribute to the former soldier were local Tipperary TD, Michael Lowry (Ind). “I extend my sincere sympathy to the immediate and extended members of the Donnelly family and to his many friends at this time,” he said.

Another friend wrote on social media: “He was a good friend and a great guitar player, he wore the uniform of Irish PDF and the UN Blue Beret. May the angels guide you by the side of Abraham towards the illuminated gates of Heaven”.

Mr Donnelly is survived by his mother Bernie and aunt Win, brothers Mixie and Ger, and sisters Linda, Paula, Fiona, Maria, Teresa and Brídann.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing Consular assistance to the family. No Funeral arrangements have been made as yet.