Coroner agrees to quash decision to hear inquest into maternal death

The coroner for Cork city has agreed to cancel his decision to proceed to hear an inquest into the maternal death of a 31-year-old woman.

The High Court heard the coroner has accepted there is a “reasonable apprehension” of objective bias on his part as he initially decided not to hold an inquest into the death of Geraldine Yankeu after delivering her stillborn baby, Mary.

Ms Yankeu, who had a history of high blood pressure, died at Cork University Maternity Hospital in August 2021 after 11 days in intensive care following the delivery. She lived in Cork city with her partner Patrick and their young son. She and Mary were buried in Ms Yankeu’s native Cameroon.

Ornella Nana, a sister of the deceased, brought High Court proceedings claiming there was a reasonable apprehension of objective or perceived bias on the part of the coroner if he was to oversee Ms Yankeu’s inquest before a jury.

READ MORE

This was because he had initially informed the family early last year that he completed his investigation into the deaths of Ms Yankeu and Mary and concluded they were “natural”, Ms Nana claimed.

The coroner subsequently said the baby’s death was treated as “natural” and Ms Yankeu’s death was due for hearing, she alleged. Ms Nana said the coroner erred by initially deciding no inquest would be required and she wanted him to recuse himself. The High Court granted an order temporarily preventing the inquest from proceeding a few days later on April 18th.

On Monday, Ms Nana’s senior counsel, Derek Shortall, appearing with barristers Doireann O’Mahony and Roddy McConnell, said the parties agreed the court should quash the coroner’s decision to proceed with the inquest into the deaths of Ms Yankeu and her baby.

There was also consent from the other side to the court declaring that there is a reasonable apprehension of objective bias on the coroner’s part due to his initial decision not to hold an inquest, said Mr Shortall.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland made the orders sought.