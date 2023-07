Pilot to stand trial over seizure of €8m of cocaine allegedly flown into private airfield

Michal Luczak covered his face when he appeared at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court last year. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A Polish pilot is to stand trial in connection with the seizure of over €8m of cocaine allegedly flown into a private airfield in the midlands last year.

Michal Luczak (42), 6 Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown, Naas, Co Kildare appeared at a sitting of Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Friday charged with possessing cocaine for sale and supply at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome on August 4th, 2022.

The drugs were seized by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau who carried out surveillance on a Cessna aircraft that landed at the Longford airfield.

Later that evening, they intercepted two vehicles in the Lough Owel area in Co Westmeath and arrested Mr Luczak together with his co-accused, Tim Gilchrist Jnr, of Mavis Bank, Newrath, Waterford.

The court was told the latter, who is in custody on remand, was also expected to plead not guilty to the same charges as Mr Luczak.

The Polish father of two, who is on bail, came before Judge Keenan Johnson in a bid to have the terms of his bail conditions varied.

The court was told Mr Luczak, who is separated from his wife, the mother of his two children, was seeking to reduce his seven day a week sign-on conditions to three owing to work purposes.

Defence barrister Niall Flynn BL, said his client had recently moved to Skerries after securing employment with an event logistics firm based in Finglas but was forced to undertake a two and a half-hour round trip on a daily basis to sign on in Balbriggan Garda station.

Counsel for the State, John Hayden BL, told the court the alleged incident resulted in the seizure of 120 kilograms of cocaine which had an estimated street value of €8.4m.

He also expressed concern at how the accused was someone who, as well as having no connections to the State, had, in the past, access to private aircraft.

Mr Flynn, replied, stating reservations surrounding Mr Luczak’s ability to procure an aeroplane had been “ventilated” in full before the High Court.

Mr Luczak, himself, took the stand to insist he intended to fully contest the charges against him in a trial that is expected to get under way next year.

“There is virtually no possibility of me accessing a plane at this stage or get outside of the jurisdiction,” he told the court.

“None of my licences are with me, they are with the Gardaí so there is absolutely no possibility nor is there a desire because from day one I am claiming my innocence.”

Judge Johnson initially agreed to vary the terms of Mr Luczak’s bail to allow him sign on at Finglas Garda station five days a week with the remaining two sign-on days to be undertaken at Balbriggan Garda station.

Following a consultation with his barrister, Mr Luczak returned to court a short time later to request the original bail terms remain in place.

Judge Johnson approved the request and remanded Mr Luczak on continuing bail to a sitting of Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on November 14th.