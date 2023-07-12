Barristers’ body recommends one-day ‘withdrawal of services’ over legal aid fees

The body representing barristers has recommended a one-day withdrawal of services to its members working in criminal law. File photograph: The Irish Times

The Bar of Ireland, the body representing barristers, has recommended a one-day withdrawal of services to its members working in criminal law over fees paid to those in the sector under the criminal legal aid scheme.

In recent months, dozens of barristers took to the steps of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin to protest about the Government’s failure to reverse cuts imposed more than a decade ago to criminal legal aid fees, which mean fees remain at 2002 levels.

Following engagement with its members over the last number of months, the council of the Bar of Ireland on Wednesday announced it has formally written to the Government to notify it of its recommendation to members – to implement an initial one-day withdrawal of services on October 3rd, 2023.

The purpose of the action, the Bar of Ireland said, is to pursue a “meaningful, independent and time-limited mechanism to determine fees payable to barristers by the DPP and under the Criminal Justice (Legal Aid) Scheme”.

READ MORE

Fees for criminal barristers remain below 2002 levels in nominal terms following a range of cuts applied during the financial emergency.

In 2008, the then-government also unilaterally broke the link between fees paid to barristers with increases applied under public-sector pay agreements. As a result, barristers are paid a flat rate, with no provision for inflation or cost of living increases.

A 2018 review, led by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with the Department of Justice and sanctioned by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, found the ongoing flexibility being delivered by prosecuting counsel is “considered comparable to the flexibility delivered by other groups to justify the reversing of cuts imposed during the financial emergency”.

Sara Phelan SC, chairwoman of the council of the Bar of Ireland, said barristers are being treated differently to other members of the criminal justice system.

“Despite delivering a range of changed work practices and reforms that have delivered significant efficiencies for the criminal justice system, the Government has refused to recognise this by means of fee restoration,” she said.

“We have now lost confidence in Government’s commitment to the preservation of the highest standards in the administration of justice and in the existing mechanism for determining the fees payable to barristers practising criminal law.”

Ms Phelan said they “regret” announcing its recommendation to withdraw services, but said they have been “left with no choice”.

“This is not an action the Council or the members of the Law Library take lightly, as we are acutely aware of the impact on everyone involved in the criminal justice system,” she said.

“We have notified Government of the intended action, and, in the meantime, we remain available to actively engage with them on these important matters.”

Sean Guerin SC, chairman of the Criminal State Bar Committee, said the DPP and the Department of Justice acknowledged the flexibilities provided by members to improve the administration of criminal justice in that 2018 review.

“The failure by consecutive governments to recognise this by means of fee restoration, and the targeting of the Bar as the only participant in the criminal justice system not to secure pay restoration, is a fundamental threat to the integrity of the criminal justice system,” he added.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform have been contacted for comment.