Convicted drug dealer pleads guilty to discharging firearm and making threat to kill

A convicted drug dealer who was at the “top of the pyramid” of the west coast drugs scene has admitted to two further offences having previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Tony McInerney asked Mr Justice Paul McDermott if there was “any chance” he could sentence him on Monday but the judge told him he first needs to hear details of the offences from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The judge set October 16th as the date for a sentencing hearing.

McInerney (27), formerly of Glenina, Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare, was arraigned at the Central Criminal Court on Monday on a charge that on January 18th, 2020 at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, he intentionally or recklessly discharged a firearm creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another.

Guilty plea

He was also arraigned on a count that on a date unknown between January 1st, 2019, and January 18th, 2020, at Inis Eagla, Shannon he threatened to kill or cause serious harm to Daniel Harty snr, intending him to believe that the threat would be carried out. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

In May, McInerney pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Daniel Harty jnr at Pound Street, Sixmilebridge on January 18th, 2020.

He was jailed for 12 years after being caught running a “cocaine factory” in 2020 but the sentence was later reduced to 10 years by the Court of Appeal.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan at Ennis Circuit Criminal Court heard that McInerney was mixing cocaine when gardaí raided a property outside Ennis. He had pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Kilfilum, Ennis, on September 23rd, 2020, and to possessing cash generated by crime on the same date.

The sentencing judge heard that McInerney is “at the top of the pyramid” of the Clare drug scene and had been a target of the Garda drugs unit in the region.