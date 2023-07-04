Duo facing charges of €15,000 theft related to alleged accommodation fraud

The judge was told the book of evidence was ready to be served on the two accused. File photograph: Getty Images

A man and a woman are due before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court later this month on charges of theft of some €15,000 in connection with an alleged accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

Michael Ward, aged in his early 30s and with an address at 1 Moyne Park, Moyne Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Melissa Collins, aged in her mid-20s, of 21 Cherryfield Walk, Hartstown, Dublin 15, attended at Dún Laoghaire District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Ann Watkins was told the book of evidence was ready to be served on the two accused. The book, served on both accused in court by a solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions, was compiled following an investigation into the alleged accommodation fraud by Det Garda Steven Dunican and other gardaí in Blackrock Garda station.

New charges

The investigation led to the arrest of both accused last September.

READ MORE

On Tuesday, the judge was told by the prosecuting solicitor that some charges against the two accused had been withdrawn and some new charges had been preferred.

After the judge made orders, on consent of solicitors for both sides, amending the charges, she remanded Mr Ward and Ms Collins on continuing bail for arraignment on 13 charges before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in late July.

The charges relate to the alleged theft from several international students on dates in July, August and September 2022 in connection with an alleged accommodation fraud.

.