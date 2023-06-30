Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair Paul Hyde jailed for two months

Former deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde arriving at Bandon courthouse in Co Cork on Friday. Photograph: Jim Coughlan/PA Wire

A former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála has been sentenced to two months in jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to declare his interests in a number of properties when an officer of the board in breach of planning law requirements.

Paul Hyde (50), of Castlefields, Baltimore, Co Cork, appeared before Bandon District Court on Friday for sentence on two breaches of Section 147 of the Planning Development Act 2000 which required him as an officer of the board to declare all properties registered to him.

Judge James McNulty said that “openness, transparency and accountability in governance along with independence, impartiality and integrity were the pillars on which a modern democracy and a prosperous economy is built” as he imposed sentence on Hyde.

He said what made these offences so serious was that the work of An Bord Pleanála was quasi-judicial as the appeal body for citizens unhappy with a planning decision by their local authority. “It has enormous power in the land and consequently great influence,” he said.

“Sadly, these offences involve a breach of trust – to serve the citizens of Ireland in a position of trust is a great honour – to protect the common good and where necessary to defend the common interest,” said Judge McNulty, noting that failure to do so was a serious matter.

He said that as a professional architect, Hyde should have been fully acquainted with the Planning and Development Act 2014 and he signed an agreement which made clear his requirement to declare all interests when becoming a member of An Bord Pleanála.

“Given the high level of culpability was very high and the seriousness of the offence, the court does not believe that a suspended sentence or a community service order is sufficient,” said Judge McNulty, indicating he believed four months was appropriate before considering mitigating factors.

The most significant mitigating factor was Hyde’s early guilty plea and co-operation and the fact he had no previous convictions which entitled him to the maximum mitigation of 50pc leaving him with two months to serve in jail, said Judge McNulty who fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.