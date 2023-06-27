Former senior An Bord Pleanála official pleads guilty over failure to declare property interests

The former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála has pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to declare his interests in a number of properties when an officer of the board in breach of planning law requirements.

Paul Hyde with an address at Castlefields, Baltimore, Co Cork had been summonsed to appear at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday on nine breaches of Section 147 of the Planning Development Act 2000, which required him as an officer of the board to declare all properties registered to him.

Prosecution barrister John Berry said the declaration had to be made on annual basis and the nine summonses related to separate offences for the years 2014 to 2022 but Mr Hyde was pleading guilty to two offences in 2015 and 2018 on the basis of all the facts being given to the court.

The 2015 offence related to Mr Hyde’s failure to declare an interest in a small plot of land – described by Mr Hyde as a “ransom strip” in an interview that he gave to counsel Remy Farrell, who was appointed by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to carry out a review of An Bord Pleanála.

The 2018 offence related to Mr Hyde’s failure to include a full schedule of properties he had previously declared which his barrister, Paula McCarthy, said was due to a misunderstanding on his part that he did not have to declare them as they had gone into receivership in 2018.

Judge James McNulty said that he had a lot to consider in the case including the fact that it was the first such time that a case has been brought for a failure to declare an interest under planning legislation and he adjourned the matter until Friday at Bandon District Court.

Ms McCarthy had pointed out that her client had indicated at an early stage that he would be pleading guilty and by his plea, he had saved the state the cost and time of a complex trial while he also had no previous convictions of any kind.

She said Mr Hyde, an architect who has been unemployed since he resigned from An Bord Pleanala last July, had not gained financially from his offences which had proven detrimental to him both professionally and personally and she asked Judge McNulty to consider not recording a conviction.

However, Judge McNulty said that to think that Mr Hyde might obtain the benefit of the probation act or avoid a conviction would be to take a very optimistic view of matters as he believed it was a very serious offence and he needed time to reflect on the appropriate penalty.