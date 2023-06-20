Mother of late teen claims she has been harassed since bringing case against Gemma O’Doherty

Gemma O'Doherty: the matter will return before the High Court later this month. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The mother of a teenager who died by suicide claims she has been the target of an online campaign of intimidation and harassment after she commenced a legal action against Gemma O’Doherty.

The claim has been made before the High Court by Edel Campbell, who claims she has “borne the burden of Ms O’Doherty’s vitriol” while she and her family have been trying to grieve over her son’s death.

Earlier this year, Ms Campbell launched a High Court action aimed at restraining Ms O’Doherty, trading as The Irish Light, from using or publishing the image of Ms Campbell’s late son, Diego Gilsenan, for any purpose without Ms Campbell’s consent.

The plaintiff claims Ms O’Doherty is a journalist and the publisher of The Irish Light, a free periodical newspaper, and the publisher/editor of the www.irishlightpaper.com website.

READ MORE

Following Mr Gilsenan’s death in August 2021, it is claimed, Ms O’Doherty used her son’s image in an article which it is claimed wrongly stated that he died as a result of the administration of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Ms Campbell, from Kingscourt, Co Cavan, claims that despite making several pleas to Ms O’Doherty to cease using her son’s image, the defendant has refused to do so and has denied that the use of the image is unethical.

Ms Campbell claims the unauthorised and repeated use of her son’s image amounts to harassment and a breach of her constitutional rights. She says it has caused her emotional pain, suffering and harm.

Represented by David Kennedy SC, with Paul Comiskey O’Keeffe BL, instructed by solicitor Ciaran Mulholland, she is seeking an injunction against the defendant.

‘Secret state’

The orders have been sought on grounds that since commencing the action in May, it is alleged, the defendant’s alleged conduct towards Ms Campbell in social media posts has been “exponentially worse” than before.

It is alleged Ms O’Doherty has “deluded herself” into thinking the action amounts to a “psy-op” by the “secret state”.

She claims Ms O’Doherty has “defamed her” and has also directed abuse at her solicitor, describing the firm representing her as an “MI5 grade operation”, “a freemason” and a “Sinn Féin outfit”.

She also claims that as a result of an alleged direct call for action by Ms O’Doherty anonymous attack accounts have been set up on social media in an attempt to target Ms Campbell.

She claims that her own image has been published in one account, accompanied with false and defamatory claims, including one claim by Ms O’Doherty that her late son was a drug dealer and had been murdered.

It is alleged Ms O’Doherty has stated in an online video that she has put her assets beyond the reach of possible creditors and that she is untouchable. She has further stated that she “will be going nowhere near any court”.

Ms Campbell has asked the High Court for orders restraining the defendant from publishing anything about the plaintiff or her son, including their images and medical records.

She also seeks an injunction preventing the defendant, and her servants and agents, from harassing, communicating, intimidating or coming near Ms Campbell’s home and place of work.

She further seeks orders requiring the defendant to remove any images of her son from websites in her control and not to publish false articles or information about Ms Campbell and her deceased son.

The matter came before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore on Tuesday, who on an ex parte basis (only one side was represented) granted the plaintiff’s lawyers permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on Ms O’Doherty.

The matter will return before the High Court later this month.

Seeking the order, Mr Kennedy said his client was seeking the injunctions “as a last resort” due to the ongoing campaign being waged against her by the defendant and others.

Ms Campbell has also made a complaint to gardaí about the harassment and has sought the help of elected representatives, counsel added.