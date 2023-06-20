Dublin man charged with murder of wife, Anna Mooney, may face additional charges

Anna Mooney: A man accused of murdering his wife in their family home in north Dublin last week may face additional charges

A man accused of murdering his wife, Anna Mooney (46), in their family home in north Dublin last week may face additional charges. Stephen Mooney (51) appeared, via video link, before Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday morning, when he was further remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Det Sgt Basil Grimes of Raheny Garda station, giving evidence on behalf of the Garda, told Judge Cephas Power that direction was awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions related to possible additional charges in the case.

Mr Mooney has been remanded in custody, in Cloverhill Prison, Dublin, since first appearing before the courts last Friday to face the murder charge. On Tuesday Judge Power further remanded him in custody to appear before the court again on July 4th.

The accused man, dressed in a green shirt, spoke only to confirm his name before the brief court hearing on Tuesday. There was no application for bail. In murder charges, bail can only be granted by the High Court.

Mr Mooney was arrested at his home on Kilbarrack Road, Dublin 5, in the early hours of last Thursday morning. The body of the murder victim, Mrs Mooney, was found in the kitchen of the family home with suspected stab wounds.

The mother of two came from Ukraine and had been living in Ireland for many years. She was found dead after gardaí were called to the family home in the early hours of Thursday morning. Mr Mooney, a businessman who worked in property, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder before being charged in the early hours of last Friday morning in Clontarf Garda station.

He appeared before the court for the first time last Friday morning, when Det Sgt Grimes said in evidence the accused replied “no comment” when the charge was put to him. Legal aid was granted and the judge directed that Mr Mooney receive appropriate medical attention after hearing he had reported high blood pressure during his time in Garda custody.