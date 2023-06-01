Two men appear before the courts after high speed chase in Dublin

Martin McAleer (20) of St Aiden’s Close, Tallaght, and Hughie Doherty (19) of Sundale Villas, Tallaght, are both accused of having been in possession of a baseball cap, a face mask and a pair of black gloves. File photograph

Two men appeared before Tallaght District Court on Thursday charged with traffic and burglary offences following a high-speed chase on Wednesday that left a motorcyclist with injuries.

Martin McAleer (20) of St Aiden’s Close, Tallaght, and Hughie Doherty (19) of Sundale Villas, Tallaght, are both accused of having been in possession of a baseball cap, a face mask, a pair of black gloves, an Audi A5 bearing false registration plates, as well as another registration plate, with the intention they be used in the course of or in connection with a burglary on Wednesday.

Mr McAleer was further accused of driving a vehicle at the junction of Main Street and Old Bawn Road in Tallaght on Wednesday in a manner, including at speed, which was dangerous to the public or might reasonably be expected to be dangerous to the public.

He was further charged with driving a vehicle in the same manner on Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, on the same day. He was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison and will appear before the courts again via video link on June 8th.

READ MORE

Mr Doherty was also charged with separate offences alleged to have occurred on August 25th last year.

These offences are alleged to have taken place on the Old Lucan Road, Dublin, when he is accused of having driven a vehicle in a manner, including at speed, which was dangerous to the public or was likely to be dangerous to the public.

He was accused of causing significant damage to a vehicle belonging to a member of the public to the value of €4,260. He was further charged with causing damage to an unmarked Garda patrol vehicle to the value of €2,000.

He was further accused of being in possession of cloned registration plates, gloves, hats, and bleach with the intention they be used in the course of burglary on the same day.

In addition, he was charged with another road traffic offence after he was alleged to have been the user of a mechanically propelled vehicle without insurance. He was remanded on bail until July 17th.

The incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon ensued when a car containing three males failed to stop for gardaí in the Ballinteer area of south Dublin.

Officers in patrol cars pursued the vehicle through Rathfarnham, where it collided with a motorcyclist. The Garda helicopter was also involved in the incident. The pursuit continued on to the M50 before coming to a halt in Tallaght.

One of the suspects, who is a juvenile, was released without charge pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

A woman who was also arrested at the scene for public order offences after attempting to interfere with gardaí was released without charge pending an adult caution.