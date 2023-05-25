Family of woman (78) allegedly not seen for 10 hours at hospital settles case

Frances Farrell was brought by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, but, it was claimed, she was not the subject of any medical review until the early hours of the next day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The family of a 78-year-old woman who claimed she was not seen by any doctor for 10 hours after arriving at a Dublin hospital following a fall have settled a High Court action over her death.

Frances Farrell was attending an event when she was struck on the head by metal and fell off a 5ft stage. She was brought by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, but, it was claimed, she was not the subject of any medical review until the early hours of the next day.

The Farrell family’s counsel, Alistair Rutherdale, told the High Court it was their case that there was a 10-hour delay in medically assessing Ms Farrell at Connolly Hospital and that her condition deteriorated. Counsel said that by the time she was seen, the position was “irreversible”.

Ms Farrell, he said, was transferred to another hospital at about 6am the day after the fall and was admitted under a consultant neurosurgeon. She underwent an urgent procedure but testing over the next few days showed extensive injury to the brainstem and she died on December 22nd, 2019.

Her son, Kevin Farrell, of Lucan, Co Dublin, had on behalf of his father, Edward, and the Farrell family sued the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Ms Farrell had been brought to Connolly Hospital by ambulance on the evening of December 11th, 2019, complaining of pain in her mid-spine. She was alert but could not remember the incident and had a cut on the back of her head.

At the hospital, it was claimed, Ms Farrell was triaged as category 3 but it was claimed she should have been categorised as higher and had an urgent medical review. It was claimed hospital notes indicated Ms Farrell was given medication, had a heart rhythm check and was under observation.

She had a brain scan in the early hours after her condition deteriorated and was accepted for transfer to the neurosurgery department at another hospital and was transferred about 6am.

In the proceedings, it was claimed there was a failure at Connolly Hospital to carry out a full and complete triage process on the pensioner. There was also an alleged failure to consider she was a person who had been struck by heavy objects, had fallen from a stage, was on blood-thinning medications and was a clear risk of a brain hematoma.

It was further claimed the hospital failed to comply with its own assessment of triage category 3 and with full assessment within one hour.

All the claims were denied. The court heard a settlement was reached after mediation and the matter was before the court for the division of the statutory mental distress payment of €35,000 only.