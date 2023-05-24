Four to face trial on charges linked to murder of showjumper Katie Simpson

Four face charges linked to the murder of Katie Simpson (21) in Derry

Four people have been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on charges linked to the murder of showjumper Katie Simpson in Derry, who was initially believed to have died by suicide.

Jonathan Cresswell (35) of Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel is charged with the murder of Katie Simpson (21), from Armagh, on August 9th, 2020, and one charge of rape of Ms Simpson on a date between August 2nd and August 4th, 2020.

Rose de Montmorency-Wright (22) of Craigantlet Road in Newtownards was charged with withholding information as regards Mr Creswell on dates between October 9th, 2020, and October 13th, 2021.

Jill Robinson (42) of Blackford Road in Omagh is charged with intending to pervert the course of justice on August 3rd, 2020, by washing clothes belonging to Mr Cresswell.

READ MORE

Hatley Robb (29) of Weavers Meadow in Banbridge faces four charges of withholding information on dates between August 2nd, 2020, and June 26th, 2021; and one charge of intending to pervert the course of justice by washing clothes for Mr Creswell on August 3rd, 2020.

All four appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

All four said they did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

They were returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed and released on bail.