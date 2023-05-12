Recycling centre manager accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters

The Dublin man was accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at his business. File photograph: iStock

A Dublin recycling centre managing director has been sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at his business.

Gardaí conducted searches and later charged Brian McDonnell (53), of Sandyhill, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

He is accused of handling stolen property at the St Margaret’s Recycling & Transfer Centre Limited, Sandyhill, Co Dublin, on various dates.

It is alleged he had six catalytic converters on April 14th, 2021; a ‘04-reg Vauxhall Vivaro on June 15th, 2018; a ‘05 Citroen C5 between August 27th – 29th, 2019; a ‘03 Volkswagen Golf from March 9th – 16th, 2019; and ‘02 Honda Jazz between August 8th – 9th, 2019.

READ MORE

He and one co-defendant appeared again at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed for summary disposal at the District Court if they pleaded guilty. Otherwise, they would face a Circuit Court trial with broader sentencing powers.

Mr McDonnell indicated a not-guilty plea and had a book of evidence served on him on Friday.

Judge Alec Gabbett acceded to State solicitor Clare Barry’s application to make a return for trial order, sending Mr McDonnell forward for trial on indictment. He will face his next hearing on June 9th at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, and a trial date will be set.

He must notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

In an outline of the evidence, Garda Shane Haughney had said earlier that Mr McDonnell was the managing director of the St Margaret’s Recycling & Transfer Centre.

It was alleged four men sold him the four stolen cars and catalytic converters, which he denies.