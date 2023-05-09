South African-based rugby coach challenges decision refusing permit to work at Dublin school

Conal Levin had been offered a position as a coach with Catholic University School but was not granted a work permit to take up the role. Photograph: Inpho

A South African-based rugby coach has brought a High Court challenge against the Minister for Employment’s refusal to grant him a permit to work at a Dublin school.

The action has been brought by Conal Levin, who claims the Minister’s refusal to grant him a permit so he can take a job as a rugby coach and PE teacher at the Catholic University School in Dublin’s city centre is irrational and unlawful.

The school last year submitted an application to the Minister for a sport and cultural employment permit for Mr Levin, who holds an honours degree in commerce and several coaching qualifications from World Rugby, the sport’s governing body.

Last October, the Minister refused the application from the Johannesburg-based coach.

In his decision, the Minister held that Mr Levin should have sought a general employment permit for the role.

The Minister also found Mr Levin was not registered with the relevant authorities in Ireland.

Sports coaches must be registered with the relevant regulatory body to obtain a sports and culture permit, the Minister said.

The Minister further stated that it had not been provided with certain Revenue information that must be furnished as part of any application for a work permit.

That decision was appealed, and last November the Minister affirmed his original decision to refuse to grant Mr Levin the work permit.

In his judicial review action against the Minister, Mr Levin claims the Minister erred in law and has acted irrationally in finding that the proposed role in Ireland does not fall to be eligible for a sport and cultural employment permit.

He also claims he has not been given adequate reasons for the refusal and alleges the Minister’s decision is invalid.

Mr Levin, represented by Femi Daniyan, seeks an order quashing the decision.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan, who while only the applicant was present in court, granted Mr Levin permission to bring his challenge.

The matter will return to court next month.