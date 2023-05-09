Man who threatened to ‘sterilise’ Fine Gael senator’s children to undergo psychiatric assessment

David Larkin who was charged at previous hearing of Longford District Court in case relating to FG senator Michael Carrigy. Photograph: Liam Cosgrove

A man who threatened the home and children of a Fine Gael senator is to undergo psychiatric assessment, a court has heard.

David Larkin (43) with an address of Ardnacassa Lawns, Co Longford appeared at a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday for the purposes of sentencing having previously pleaded guilty to harassing Senator Micheal Carrigy on dates between December 20th, 2021 and February 14th, 2022.

The court had heard at an earlier sitting in January of how a string of text messages and Facebook posts were sent to the Longford based politician along with one voicemail.

In one message which was read to the court, the long serving politician was warned he was “going down”.

“All you scumbag politicians scrambling for the door, now that Boris has s*** himself and caved into the people before he’s f***** out of office and publicly hanged for his crimes,” it read.

“That’s what you have to look forward bro. You’re going down just like the rest of the scum. Don’t think you’ll escape Micheal, your time is soon up, enjoy it.”

In another message, the court heard how Larkin threatened the senator’s home.

“The mothers, the fathers, they ain’t gonna wait for no international court case.

“They’re just gonna ram your front door and tear all you politicians apart in your house.

“That’s what you have to look forward to. Could be next week, could be next year but it’s coming my friend and no amount of security will save ya then. Happy s*** yourself Sunday.”

A voicemail left on Mr Carrigy’s phone on February 14th, 2022, heard how the senator’s children were also threatened.

“We the people will bring you to justice. It’s going to be slow and it’s going to be brutal. Your children will be sterilised and there will be no legacy left from you. You’re a f****** scumbag and you know it,” the voicemail said.

A bench warrant had been sought by the prosecution moments before Larkin turned up late for court, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

The court heard Larkin had been engaging with the probation services with Judge Bernadette Owens stating a recommendation had been submitted to allow the accused undertake psychiatric supervision.

Mr Gearty said his client was fully cognisant of the seriousness of the case before the court and was keen to follow those directions.

“He knows the importance of carrying out the recommendations (of the probation services) and he is agreeable to do so,” he said.

Senator Carrigy, who was in court, sat with his hands crossed and appeared to shake his head in disapproval when it was confirmed sentencing would be deferred to a later date.

In a victim impact statement delivered previously, the Longford senator told of how he had been left shocked and upset at an ordeal which had caused untold personal hardship both to him and his family.

“Both my wife and I are hard working citizens of the state who pay our taxes,” he added.

“We are entitled to live our lives without having been threatened but most importantly we should not have the burden of having to worry about our children when they are in their own home, their school or at other activities.

“Being in public life is rewarding but it takes you away from your family for a large part of the week. It saddens and maddens me that she has to also put up with the stress and worry of threats made to our children.”

Judge Owens remanded Mr Larkin on continuing bail to July 18th for the purposes of an updated probation report.