Government approves fast-tracking of laws to allow appointment of 21 additional judges

President Michael D Higgins and then taoiseach Micheál Martin with Mr Justice Maurice Collins and Ms Justice Melanie Greally following their appointment to the High Court last year. Photograph: Maxwells

The Government is to make a request to President Michael D Higgins to sign the Courts Bill 2023 into law early.

The Bill, which provides for the appointment of 21 additional judges, has been rushed through by the Coalition. The text of the Bill was approved on April 5th and it passed through the Dáil on April 26th and is awaiting Seanad approval.

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister for Justice Simon Harris got permission to have the Bill treated as an “early signature motion” for the President once it has passed through the Oireachtas.

The Bill is being expedited, according to a Government spokesman, because there is a need for extra judges in the High Court. The appointments would allow the Planning Court, a divisional court of the High Court, to begin operating.

The Government has said it will have the funds in place to ensure all the judges are appointed in advance of the Oireachtas summer recess.