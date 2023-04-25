Girl (9) scalded by coffee spilled on her in tearoom settles case for €45,000

Robyn Woods was 15 months old when the coffee spilled on her as it was delivered to her table, the High Court heard. Photograph: iStock

A girl who was scalded by coffee that spilled on her in a cafe has settled her High Court action for €45,000.

Robyn Woods was 15 months old when the coffee spilled on her as it was delivered to her table, the High Court heard.

Now aged 9, Robyn, of Dundalk, Co Louth, through her mother Natasha Woods sued Noreen Treanor, trading as Ruby’s Vintage Style Tearoom, in Dundalk, Co Louth over the incident on January 30th, 2015.

In an affidavit to the court, the child’s mother said she and her husband were in the tea room and their daughter was in a highchair.

Ms Woods said the waitress approached the table and attempted to place one of their coffees on it. The remaining coffee on the tray tilted over causing the scalding liquid to hit the little girl’s left shoulder and left arm, she claimed.

She said her daughter was in immediate distress and her husband took her behind the counter and poured cold water on the injured area. A cold compress was obtained, and the Robyn was brought to hospital.

Ms Woods said the scalding was on her daughter’s left arm and also in the area of her neck and chest, but the redness in the neck and chest did not require dressings and resolved quickly.

Over the following three weeks bandages were reapplied to the main scalding area. At a review in 2019, the doctor said it was difficult to see the scar. However, on closer inspection, the doctor described it as about 1cm long.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that liability was formally conceded in the case.

Approving the settlement, the judge said it was a very painful experience for the unfortunate child, but the area had healed well. He said he had no hesitation in approving the €45,000 settlement.