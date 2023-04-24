‘Nothing happened until they were 15,’ sports coach accused of sexual abuse told gardaí

'Money is a wonderful prospect,' the accused told gardaí when asked why the men would fabricate allegations against him. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

A former sports coach accused of 266 counts of indecent and sexual assault told gardaí during interview that one of the complainants was “tutored” by others so they could sue the gardaí.

The 72-year-old Waterford man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to counts of indecently and sexually assaulting five boys in locations in Waterford, Cork, and Kilkenny on dates between 1978 and 1993.

The court has heard that the five complainants are now men in their 40s and 50s. Two of them are brothers. The court has heard they came into contact with the complainant when they were boys or teenagers in various ways. At the time he was a sports coach and family friend.

It is the State’s case that inappropriate sexual contact took place between the accused man and the boys, which included exposing himself, fondling, masturbation, handcuffing, urination and defecation.

Memos of the man’s five interviews with gardaí were read to the jury on Monday.

The man told gardaí that he had a “friendship” with the second complainant, which became sexual after he turned 18. He said their relationship was consensual.

When the second complainant’s statement was read to the defendant, he said there were “some elements of truth” adding that nothing had happened when the boy was under 18.

The man also confirmed giving a loan to the second complainant. He denied suggesting to the second complainant that he could pay off the loan by letting him watch the second complainant and his wife have sex.

When gardaí asked the man if he would admit sexually assaulting the first two complainants from the age of 12, he replied “nothing started until they were 15″.

In a separate interview, the man said he had no recollection of giving the third complainant a match programme or money.

He told gardaí he had no recollection of the alleged incident involving the third complainant in June 1985. He suggested the complainant was “someone who heard stories and jumped on the bandwagon”.

Gardaí put to the man that this complainant went to gardaí in 1985. The man suggested the complainant was “tutored” by “other victims” in order to sue An Garda Síochána. He said this complainant had perjured himself “for whatever percentage he’s getting from the boys’ money”.

He agreed with gardaí that someone who had been sexually assaulted would remember the incident, but added “they could also make it up if given the facts by someone else”.

The man said he didn’t believe that he knew the fourth complainant when the boy was ten-years-old. When asked about the allegations made by this complainant, he said it was a “fabrication”.

“Money is a wonderful prospect,” he said. The man added there is “no truth in the matter” and suggested the fourth complainant and another person had come up with the story.

He said he was “highly suspicious and surprised” about the allegations made by the fourth complainant as they had attended sports events abroad together.

When asked about the allegations made by the fifth complainant, the man said he was “suspicious of people coming forward now” suggesting it may be “in the hope of getting money”. He also said he might not have owned a car at that time.

Det Inspector Siobhán Keating agreed with John Peart SC, defending, that his client lived with his parents, who are now deceased, during the period in question.

The trial continues before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.