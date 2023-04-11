Judge refuses to hear application for inquiry into lawfulness of Simeon Burke’s detention

Ammi Burke was in the High Court on Tuesday seeking to bring an application for an inquiry into the lawfulness of her brother Simeon’s detention. Photograph: Collins

A High Court judge has refused to hear an application by a sister of remand prisoner Simeon Burke for an inquiry into the lawfulness of her brother’s detention.

Ammi Burke and two of her brothers, Isaac and Josiah, were in the High Court on Tuesday with a view to pursuing an application for an inquiry, under Article 40 of the Constitution, into the lawfulness of Simeon Burke’s detention in Cloverhill Prison.

Mr Burke (24), from Cloonsunna, Clonshaugh, Co Mayo, has denied a breach of the peace offence in connection with certain events in the Court of Appeal on March 7th. His trial on that charge has been listed before the District Court for April 17th.

He and members of his family were escorted from the Court of Appeal by gardaí amid chaotic scenes on March 7th after events disrupted the delivery of that court’s judgment dismissing his brother Enoch Burke’s appeal over orders restraining him attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

Simeon Burke is charged with a breach of the peace, under the Public Order Act, for engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour at the Court of Appeal on March 7th. The offence carries a possible three-month custodial sentence.

Refusing to sign bond

Simeon Burke, who is pursuing a barrister at law degree at the Kings Inns, has remained in custody since March 7th after refusing to sign a bail bond with a condition to stay away from the Four Courts. He has alleged his arrested and detention are unlawful, complained that he has missed exams and sought a speedy trial.

In the High Court on Tuesday, before Mr Justice Mark Heslin sat, the court registrar approached Ms Burke in the courtroom and told her the judge considered that she lacked legal standing to seek the inquiry. Ms Burke disputed that view and argued that a third party can bring such an application on behalf of a detained person. The registrar repeated the judge’s view.

When Ms Justice Heslin sat at about 11.15am, the Burkes were still in court and remained there while he dealt with other brief matters in his list.

As the judge moved to rise before dealing with wardship matters, Ms Burke raised the Article 40 application and said she was entitled to seek such an inquiry and that, once an inquiry was ordered, her brother could represent himself at that.

This was “basic law” and it was extraordinary the registrar had told her the application could not be made because she was a third party, she said.

In exchanges with Ms Burke, the judge said he was not entertaining her application and said there is a paper-based procedure for making Article 40 applications.

Surprised

Ms Burke said the paper-based procedure was just one of several methods of bringing an application under Article 40, a third party could also bring one and she was “surprised to be fighting for the right” to pursue this “well-used method” of bringing an application.

The judge said he had made his decision. He said he did not believe there is any prejudice to Simeon Burke’s rights or a lack of access to the courts. He was not going to entertain an application by a family member when the paper-based avenue is available to a detained individual.

Ms Burke said there is “severe prejudice” to her brother as his trial is due to be heard at the District Court on April 17th and is also for mention on Wednesday. She argued that the District Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case for reasons including flaws in the warrants and the manner in which her brother was arrested on March 7th. The District Court should not proceed with the trial in the circumstances, she maintained.

No explanation

Her brother was not made aware he was under arrest and no garda explained the reasons for the arrest, she said.

When Mr Justice Heslin intervened to say he had decided he was not hearing Ms Burke’s application, she said a paper based method of bringing it will take days and there were no online consultations available to her brother until April 19th, meaning she cannot pass papers to him prior to the trial. She repeated she was entitled to bring the application.

When Mr Justice Heslin said his decision was fortified because Mr Burke’s case is for mention in the District Court on Wednesday, Ms Burke said her brother could not make an Article 40 application to the District Court.

Mr Justice Heslin said the issues Ms Burke was raising concerned the matters to be raised and decided at the District Court trial. Ms Burke disputed the judge’s decision and argued he was in essence determining a habeas corpus application. The judge disagreed and rose from the bench as Ms Burke continued speaking.

After the judge rose, he moved from court number one to court number four in the Four Courts to deal with some wardship matters in camera.

The Burkes left court and stood outside court number four after being told by gardaí they could not enter because the in camera sign was on the courtoom door. The Burkes remained in the Round Hall of the Four Courts and three gardaí remained at the door to court number four.