Michael Scott found not guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter, of his aunt Chrissie Treacy

Farmer Michael Scott has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter due to gross negligence, of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy.

Mr Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway had pleaded not guilty to murdering his aunt outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna, Co Galway on April 27th, 2018.

The trial heard that Mr Scott told gardaí that he was reversing a teleporter across the yard outside Ms Treacy’s home when he felt a “thump” and thought he might have struck a trailer. He said he rolled the machine forward to level ground and when he got out of the cabin he found Ms Treacy lying on the ground.

The prosecution case was that Mr Scott deliberately reversed over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land. Mr Scott’s lawyers had told the Central Criminal Court that her death was a tragic accident.

More to follow.