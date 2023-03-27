Woman dies in Waterford house fire

A woman has died in a house fire in Co Waterford.

The alarm was raised at around 7.30pm on Sunday by passersby. Fire units from Dunmore East and Tramore and gardaí attended the blaze at the single storey house in Munmahoge, Co Waterford.

The remains of the female occupant were discovered inside after they brought the fire under control.

The remains of the woman were taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

Garda and fire services investigations are underway to discover the cause of the fire.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300