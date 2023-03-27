High Court approves €4.4m debt write-off for former Fianna Fáil councillor

The High Court has approved a Personal Insolvency Arrangement (PIA) allowing a former Fianna Fáil councillor and general election candidate to write off some €4.4 million in debt.

The PIA was approved in respect of Thomas ‘Eddie’ Mulligan, who will contribute a sum of just over €9,000 to his creditors, which are mostly financial funds, and to fees to fund the arrangement.

Mr Mulligan (55) was an elected member of Waterford City and County Council between 2014 and August 2022.

He also ran for Fianna Fáil in the 2020 general election, but failed to secure a seat.

READ MORE

At the High Court on Monday, Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told Mr Mulligan’s financial difficulties arose out of the economic recession in 2008.

As well as being a local politician, the court heard, Mr Mulligan served with the Irish Naval Service for many years and had worked in his family’s painting and decorating business.

He borrowed money and gave personal guarantees for loans that were used to invest in various property assets.

Following the crash, those assets lost value and their rental income decreased.

Those properties, which included retail and commercial units, are to be sold to help pay off what is owed on them the court heard.

Mr Mulligan’s main creditors include Pepper Finance, Everyday Finance DAC, Bank of Ireland, and a local credit union.

Arising out of his difficulties and inability to pay his debts as they fell due, Mr Mulligan entered the insolvency process and engaged the services of Personal Insolvency Practioner (PIP) Mitchell O’Brien.

Keith Farry BL, for the PIP, said that under the 13-month arrangement, Mr Mulligan will retain his €425,000 family home, a four-bedroomed house at Knockboy, Dunmore Road, Co Waterford, which he shares with his wife and their dependent child.

Counsel said Mr Mulligan will continue to make payments on his mortgage, which is to be restructured so that the total debt due on his family home has been reduced from over €600,000 to approximately €425,000.

Counsel said Mr Mulligan’s creditors would do better under the PIA than if he was adjudicated as bankrupt.

Following the completion of the 13-month-long PIA, counsel said, Mr Mulligan will return to solvency.

There was no opposition to Mr Farry’s application to have the PIA formally approved by the court.

After considering the matter Mr Justice Owens said the was satisfied from the evidence put before the court to approve Mr Mulligan’s PIA.