Two men’s lives ‘changed forever’ after Donegal nightclub attack

Two men have told a Donegal court how their lives have changed forever after they were viciously attacked on the dance floor of a nightclub by a man under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

Eunan Maguire assaulted friends Aaron Pearson and Aaron Bradley at Sky Nightclub in Donegal town in the early hours of March 10th, 2019. He left one of his victims with a broken jaw and the other with a scar for life.

Both victims gave victim-impact statements of how the attacks have changed their lives.

Maguire (25) pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the men when he appeared at Donegal Circuit Court.

CCTV footage of the double assault showed the construction worker from Glenview, Ardara, knocking both men to the ground with two single punches before fleeing the dance floor. Both men had to be treated in hospital for their injuries after the attacks.

Medical reports on the damage suffered by both victims was read out in court.

Mr Bradley received an “upper cut” from the accused and has a scar on his chin from where he was cut having received several stitches.

Mr Pearson suffered a fractured jaw as a result of the punch from Maguire and had to have a metal plate and screws fitted into his jaw and still finds it difficult to eat.

Maguire, living in London, was contacted by Donegal town gardaí in July after CCTV was viewed, and he admitted to being involved in the incident and indicated he wanted to sort it out.

The court heard how on the night in question Maguire had taken both cocaine and a considerable amount of alcohol.

His barrister, Sean Magee, told the court the death of Maguire’s older brother Tomas in a car crash in Australia when the accused was 16 had had a profound effect on him.

Unlike his siblings, Maguire had not undergone grievance counselling but had instead taken to alcohol to cope with his brother’s loss whom he was very close to, Mr Magee said.

Mr Magee said this period lasted for several years until his early 20s as Maguire “lost his way in life”.

“He described this incident as a real wake-up call for him,” added Mr Magee who stressed that his client was extremely remorseful and apologetic.

He added that when he viewed the CCTV footage of the incident and heard of the injuries to the men, his “behaviour had sickened him.”

He had contacted Mr Pearson by Facebook message apologising and asking if they could “sort it out”, thej court was told.

Two references, one from Ardara GAA Club and one from his employer, were handed into court.

Mr Magee said his solicitor, Frank Dorrian, had been put in funds of €20,000 to offer to the men as a token gesture for his wrongdoing.

Garda Claire Ramsay said that both men had prepared victim-impact statements but could not make it to court because of work commitments.

Mr Bradley said he suffered a “horrendous attack” which had changed his life forever.

He added: “This has been mentally, physically and financially draining. Medical bills, medication and prescription expenses, loss of wages for two months, on returning to work I was very limited to what I could carry out.”

He said: “I have experienced lifestyle changes, my parents and family also suffered a lot of anxiety during this time. I have suffered from the feeling of isolation, depression and overall negative impact on the quality of my life. I suffer from fear, anxiety, shock and the feeling of being unsafe when I am out with my friends and on most occasions I had to come home early.”

Mr Pearson said he had been an outgoing, confident and sociable person who had never been involved in any altercation.

He said the psychological impact of the assault has had longer lasting effects on his mental health.

He added: “I find myself suffering from anxiety, flashbacks, and no longer feel comfortable in large crowds. I no longer feel safe in nightclubs so my social life has suffered.

“It is frightening to me to think that there are people out there who think it is okay to strike you because they find violence exhilarating. The scar on my face is a constant reminder of that night, and I am very conscious of it. I feel when other people look at me, they are passing judgment on my character and my confidence is undermined.

From a physical point of view, Mr Pearson said his jaw continues to cause him pain especially when he is eating.

He concluded: “I feel I will carry the psychological and physical impact of this assault which was totally unprovoked for the rest of my life. I wish for the accused to reflect on his actions and the consequences of assaulting me and others.”

Having heard all the evidence, pleas, victim-impact statements and submissions, Judge John Aylmer said he was adjourning the case until next week to consider his sentence.