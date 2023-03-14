Christian Brother who indecently assaulted schoolboy jailed for 20 months

A Christian Brother who sexually abused a schoolboy in the front of his classmates at a county Galway primary school has been jailed for 20 months.

At Galway circuit court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan imposed sentences totalling 27 months with the final seven months suspended on Thomas Caulfield (77).

The victim in the case, Paul Grealish, a well-known Galway city businessman, previously waived his right to anonymity.

At today’s sentence hearing, Judge O’Callaghan, said: “It is to be repeated that Mr Grealish’s courage in coming forward to allow these matters to be dealt with in public turns a light on what was there in the past and helps us to ensure none of it is being repeated today, and he is to be hugely complimented and thanked.”

READ MORE

Judge O’Callaghan told Mr Grealish his “primary reason for bringing his complaint was to protect others and you have done that”.

Caulfield, with addresses at St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, and The Bungalow, c/o Rainey’s, Mountgarry, Swords, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty last year to three counts of indecent assault.

In sentencing, Judge O’Callaghan said the three counts Caulfield pleaded guilty to were sample counts reflecting 15 other alleged offences which were allegedly frequent in nature.

The abuse occurred at St Patrick’s Christian Brothers School, Tuam, between September 1972 and May 1973 when Mr Grealish was in fourth class.

The judge noted the offending occurred in front of Mr Grealish’s classmates “who witnessed and noted want was going on”.

“They were exposed to something 10 and 11 year olds should never be exposed to”, the judge said.

In a statement after the case, Mr Grealish said, “Today’s sentencing of Thomas Caulfied for sexually abusing me when I was nine years of age represents the end of a 50 year journey to justice for me.

“Since Mr Caulfield’s conviction last December and since I waived my anonymity, I have felt a huge weight lifted from my shoulders. I have received many fantastic messages of support and encouragement, for which my family and I are extremely grateful. I have also been taken aback by the sheer number of people who have told me that they too have been directly affected by similar issues. And the extent to which these issues have affected them throughout their lives, has also deeply shocked me. All of this suggests to me that the ongoing impact, scale of and the numbers of people affected by historic abuse, is greatly underestimated”.

Me Grealish continued, “I again call on the Christmas Brothers to publicly explain why they allowed this abuse to happen to a nine and 10 year old boy and why they denied all liability. I would urge anyone impacted by the issues raised by the conviction to talk to a family member or friend or to reach out to one of the many support services available. Personally, I found counselling to be absolutely essential for me to be able to successfully come though this process. I also benefitted from the fantastic support and advice from Galway Rape Crisis centre”.

“I am very grateful for the outcome today. I would like to sincerely thank the gardaí, in particular Detective Sergeant Sinead Cunniffe, the State prosecution team, my former schoolmates, my friends and family and especially my wife Mary and our grown up kids, Sarah, Ruairí and Aran”.

Systematic offending

The court previously heard that the offending was “systematic in nature”, “pre-meditated” and had a “threat of violence”.

Judge O’Callaghan said the abuse perpetrated on Mr Grealish was was a “brazen disrespect for the protection of childhood” and a complete “breach of trust and dignity”.

He said the assaults were not carried out in a “furtive manner” but in the open in front of other children.

Judge O’Callaghan said this was not a case where grooming was involved but the abuse was committed through “control” and “fear”.

The court heard that when Thomas Caulfied was 13 or 14 he was “plucked” from the comfort of the his home and sent to the seminary in Baldoyle.

The judge said this was a time when the Catholic Church told parents they could be assured of a “direct flight to heaven” if the first born was sent into the service of the church.

Judge O’Callaghan said Caulfield grew up in an Ireland where “the State and Roman Catholic Church were hand in glove with each other”.

He continued, “It was a time when violence and sex were connected by what was supposed to be a Christian church”.

Judge O’Callaghan said it was clear that like many of his religious colleagues, Caulfield “was introduced to violence to control his own sexual desires” and “perceived bold pupils”.

“This man is some respects is both an offender and victim”, he added.

The judge also noted that Caulfied “finds it difficult to accept the level of offending” as outlined by Mr Grealish in his victim impact statement.

Judge O’Callaghan said this was an appropriate case where consecutive sentences could apply.

He imposed a 27-month sentence with the final seven months suspended.