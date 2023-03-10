Trial of man accused of Ashling Murphy’s murder to go ahead in June

Jozef Puska is charged with murdering Ashling Murphy (23) at Cappincur, Tullamore on January 12th, 2022

The trial of a 32-year-old man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly last year is set to go ahead in June, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Jozef Puska, with an address listed as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murdering the 23-year-old primary school teacher at Cappincur, Tullamore on January 12th, 2022.

Ms Murphy was fatally assaulted while jogging along a stretch of the Grand Canal just outside Tullamore known as Fiona’s Way, in memory of missing woman Fiona Pender.

Mr Puska is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on June 6th in a case expected to last up to four weeks.

READ MORE

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to March 31st, when there will be an update on case progression.

Ms Murphy, a talented traditional Irish musician and recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her death.