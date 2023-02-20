Man accused of murdering garda with own gun described companion’s account of shooting as ‘lies’

Stephen Silver, who is on trial accused of murdering a garda with his own gun, described an account of the shooting given by the man who was with him on the night as “lies, absolute bullsh*t”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

During an interview with detectives two days after Garda Colm Horkan was shot and killed, extracts from a statement given by James Coyne were read to Mr Silver who claimed the details provided by the witness were “completely incorrect”.

Footage from three interviews conducted with Mr Silver on June 19, 2020, was viewed by the trial jury on Monday.

During the course of the interviews, Mr Silver refuses to answer questions on a number of occasions, whistles, sings, faces into the corner and at one point claims he is a Captain of the 62nd Cavalry Reserve with the Connaught Rangers.

READ MORE

The court also heard that prior to the interviews, the accused was “aggressive”, “angry” and “threatening”.

Mr Silver (46), from Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Garda Horkan (49) knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty at Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020.

He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the jury have been told the main issue in the trial is Mr Silver’s state of mind at the time of the shooting.

At the start of the third interview, Mr Silver told gardaí through his solicitor that he had told them everything he needed to tell them the previous day and intended to remain silent.

Mr Silver then turned his chair to face the corner of the wall before getting up and standing at the window with his back to the two interviewing detectives.

Before the third interview was played to the jury, Detective Garda Brian Reedy told prosecuting counsel James Dwyer SC that Mr Silver had refused to sign the memorandum of interview conducted by himself and Detective Garda David Charles and had also refused to sign the master seal on the DVD.

After refusing to sign the memo of interview, Mr Silver said: “Lookit lads, you have to respect your elders now. You’ve no idea of the seriousness you’re in, and I mean that, so wind your f**king necks in and chill out”.

During the interview, the accused refuses to confirm his name and address. When it was put to him that he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, Mr Silver replied: “I had no firearm. I had no firearm. I had no sleep.”

The trial continues on Tuesday before Ms Justice Tara Burns and the jury of seven men and five women.