Two charged after PSNI allegedly find 14-year-old driving car with parents in back seat

PSNI officers allegedly came across a Land Rover Discovery being driven in a suspicious manner.

Two people have been charged following an incident last weekend in which a 14-year-old boy was allegedly found driving a car with his parents in the back seat.

A social media post by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) claimed officers had come across a Land Rover Discovery being driven in a suspicious manner on their way to another incident.

They decided to pull it over and activated their blue lights. But instead of stopping, the driver allegedly attempted to get away.

“The vehicle has entered the Newell Road before mounting a kerb and stopping,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) alleged.

“On speaking with the driver, officers have discovered a 14-year-old behind the wheel. To make matters worse, the child was accompanied by two passengers – his drunk parents,” they said.

“The potential consequences of this go without thinking about. A difficult day ahead in court awaits.”

On Thursday, the PSNI confirmed a 59-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday January, 30th and were charged with a number of offences.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the incident was released on police bail.