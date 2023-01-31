Second man pleads guilty to facilitating murder of Thomas McCarthy

Thomas McCarthy was shot dead while visiting his mother’s house in Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot. Photograph: Colin Keegan

A second man has pleaded guilty to facilitating a criminal organisation in the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin more than two years ago.

Charles McClean (32), of St Mark’s Drive, Clondalkin, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday where he confirmed his name and replied guilty when the charge on the indictment was read to him.

The charge states that between January 25th and July 27th, 2020, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, McClean intentionally or recklessly committed an act to facilitate the murder of Thomas McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy (55), a father and grandfather, lived in the UK with his wife and children, but had returned to Ireland to visit relatives. He was shot at the front door of his mother’s home at Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot on July 27th, 2020.

Mark Lee (32), with an address at Balgaddy in Lucan, pleaded guilty to the same charge as McClean between July 26th and July 27th, 2020.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to March 6th for mention.