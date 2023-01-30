Judge finds it ‘rather sad’ that nobody seeking to speak about impact of man’s death

Noel Lennon pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Isaac Horgan. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A judge has said it is “rather sad” that no one is due to speak in court about the impact of the manslaughter of a 52-year-old who was killed in his Dublin home.

Noel Lennon (49), of Alexandra Court, Dundrum, was charged with the murder of Isaac Horgan, who died after being stabbed in the leg at his home in Markievicz House, Townsend Street on March 29th, 2021. Lennon pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter and the State accepted this plea.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Damien Colgan SC, for Lennon, said a psychiatric report on his client was not yet ready. He said a doctor hoped to see Lennon next month and that the case could not proceed without the report as the defence could not cross-examine any witnesses.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt asked if any member of the deceased’s family wished to make a victim impact statement in the case. Shane Costello SC, prosecuting, replied that no members of the deceased’s family were present in court.

“It is rather sad that no one will be saying anything,” said Mr Justice Hunt.

Mr Justice Hunt said that the opportunity was still there for a victim impact statement to be made and remanded Lennon in custody to April 17th.

Impeding apprehension

A co-accused in the case, Lisa Lee (41), of Depaul Homeless Hostel, Little Britain Street, is charged with impeding the apprehension of Lennon at Spring Garden Lane, Dublin 2 on March 29th, 2021.

Ronan Munro SC, for Lee, said a psychiatric report on his client was available but that she had missed a call from the Probation Service meaning there was no probation report. Mr Justice Hunt said that if someone is sent to the service by the court, it is up to them to ensure they attend. Mr Munro said his client would contact the service.

Mr Costello said Lee has been signing on as directed and has not come to unfavourable garda attention since.

“She is not a problem-free zone and my patience is now exhausted,” said Mr Justice Hunt, who directed Lee to continue signing on with gardaí and to contact the Probation Service.

“She could well be looking at a custodial sentence here anyway,” he warned.

Granting Lee bail, the judge said he was “remanding her on the last chance saloon”.

“Any misconduct or any failure to sign on and the petrol gauge is now on empty with regards to this,” he said.

The matter was adjourned to April 17th.