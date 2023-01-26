Man accused of Garda patrol car arson before court in Donegal

A judge has reiterated her order for a man accused of the arson of a Garda patrol car to get immediate psychiatric and psychological assessment.

Gary McGinley admitted causing more than €10,000 of damage to a Hyundai i20 official marked patrol car in Castlefin, Co Donegal, in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

The 35-year-old, of Emmett Park in Castlefin, was arrested following an armed Garda operation on Saturday evening last.

He appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday last where details of the incident were revealed.

The court heard how Mr McGinley admitted pouring petrol on the vehicle just after 4am on January 21st. Garda Sergeant Jim Collins objected to bail and outlined the seriousness of the offence.

He told the court that the damaged patrol car was parked approximately eight feet from the front of the Garda station.

An off-duty Garda happened to be passing by the station and managed to use a fire extinguisher to stop the blaze from spreading.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham refused bail but ordered that Mr McGinley receive urgent psychological and psychiatric assessment in prison.

The case was adjourned to today, Thursday, when Mr McGinley’s solicitor Patsy Gallagher launched a stinging attack on the Director of Public Prosecution’s office.

He said “Formal directions were given in court the last day and I’m not sure if the English language is difficult for the DPP to comprehend. I thought this was clearly outlined.

“We know the damage here and my client made full and frank admissions. We all know where this is going.

“We are dealing with a very vulnerable man here and he obviously has health issues.”

The accused, who appeared by videolink, confirmed he had been seen by a prison doctor but not a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said a ‘skeleton file’ had been sent to the DPP but but Gardaí would endeavour to expedite the matter.

Judge Cunningham said she was reiterating her order for McGinley to get both psychiatric and psychological treatment as well as any medication required.

The case was adjourned until next Wednesday, February 1st.