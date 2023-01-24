New judge appointed to the High Court

Mícheál P O'Higgins has been appointed a judge of the High Court Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The Government has decided to nominate senior counsel Mícheál P O’Higgins as a judge of the High Court. Mr O’Higgins, a former chairman of the Bar Council, has a busy practice in administrative law, crime and constitutional law.

Recently, he represented the former Irish Nationwide chief executive Michael Fingleton in a long-running action taken against the latter by the liquidators of the former building society.

He was called to the Bar in 1990 and appointed senior counsel in 2008, having graduated from University College Dublin with a Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) in 1988.

Also on Tuesday, the Government nominated senior counsel Elizabeth Maguire and solicitor Simon McAleese as judges of the Circuit Court.

All three will now go forward to be formally appointed by President Michael D Higgins.