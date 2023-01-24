Man charged with murder of elderly patient in Cork hospital

Dylan Magee was charged at Cork District Court in connection with the murder of a man at Mercy University Hospital (MUH). Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of an elderly widower who died after he was assaulted in a ward at a Cork hospital at the weekend.

Dylan Magee, of Churchfield Green, Churchfield was brought before Cork District Court on Tuesday where he was charged with the murder of Matthew Healy (89) at Room 2, St Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital on January 22nd, contrary to Common Law.

Det Garda Maurice O’Connor of Bridewell Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the court that Mr Magee made no reply to the charge after it was put to him.

Sgt Pat Lyons applied for Mr Magee to be remanded in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on January 30th by video link.

READ MORE

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application and remanded him to that date.

The judge noted that there was no provision for a defendant to obtain bail on a murder charge at district court level.

Dylan Magee: charged in connection with the death of a man at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client was in receipt of disability prior to his arrest. He applied for free legal aid. which Judge Kelleher granted.

“My client also has certain medical difficulties of a psychiatric nature and I would ask you to direct the Governor of Cork Prison to provide him with all necessary medical treatment,” said Mr Buttimer.

Judge Kelleher agreed and directed that Mr Magee receive treatment while on remand.

Mr Magee, dressed in a grey hooded top and black pants, did not speak during the hearing. Several members of his family, including his mother, were present in court for the brief hearing.

A widower whose wife, Delia died earlier this month, Mr Healy was a retired farmer from Berrings in Inniscarra in Mid-Cork and he is survived by his three adult children, Vincent, Gerard and Claire.