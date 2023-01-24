Former financial services worker to stand trial charged with allegedly conspiring to defraud investors

Ciara Kelleher of Martin Close, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7 arriving at the CCJ where a jury was sworn in for her trial. Photograph: Collins Courts

A former financial services worker is to stand trial charged with allegedly conspiring with others to defraud investors over a decade ago.

Ciara Kelleher (51) of Martin Close, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday to one count of conspiring with others to defraud investors in and clients and customers of Custom House Capital Ltd by intentionally misleading them as to where or how their assets had been placed in the investment firm.

The offences are alleged to have happened within the State between October 2008 and July 2011, the court heard.

Judge Patricia Ryan told the jury the trial is expected to run for six weeks.

“The allegation against the accused is one of conspiring to defraud, contrary to common law,” the judge said. She said Ms Kelleher has denied this charge.

The jury was told Ms Kelleher was formerly employed in the financial services, and worked for Custom House Capital Ltd, Northern Trust and Citibank.

The jury panel was told that anyone with any connection to Custom House Capital Ltd or anyone who has a connection with someone who invested with Custom House Capital Ltd should not serve on the jury.

A jury was empanelled on Tuesday and the trial is expected to start on Wednesday before Judge Orla Crowe and a jury.