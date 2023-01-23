Four men charged after inquiry into unfit horse meat allegedly entering food chain

Four men were due in court on Monday to face charges over horse meat deemed unfit for human consumption allegedly entering the food chain. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

Four men were due to appear before the courts on Monday to face charges arising from a lengthy investigation into horse meat deemed unfit for human consumption allegedly entering the food chain by manipulation of safety measures.

The four men were arrested on Monday by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and face a variety of charges.

The alleged offences relate to the suspected “organised deception and fraudulent practices involving the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction,” according to the Garda.

One of the men is aged in his 30s, one is in his 40s and two are in their 50s. They were due before Kilkenny District Court. The arrests and charges result from a three-year joint investigation by GNBCI supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

READ MORE

While horse meat is not widely consumed in Ireland there is a larger international market to which Irish meat is exported. The three-year criminal inquiry has investigated claims that some horses which should have been slaughtered at the end of their lives, and were not fit for human consumption, have effectively been smuggled into the food chain.

Every horse has a passport and is micro-chipped as part of a traceability system. However, gardaí have been investigating if that system was manipulated for profit.

When horses are unfit for human consumption a fee must be paid to have them destroyed. However, if a horse is deemed fit for human consumption, it would fetch a fee.