Video footage identifies Lyra McKee killers, prosecution claims

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the death of journalist Lyra McKee following her murder. Photograph: Jess Lowe/AFP via Getty

The mixed committal hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court to decide if the eight men charged in connection with the rioting and shooting of the journalist Lyra McKee should be sent for trial has been shown video footage taken at the time the fatal shots were fired.

Lyra McKee, a journalist, was shot dead on April 18th 2019. The New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Peter Gearoid Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court, both in Derry, are charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18th 2019. They are also charged in connection with the rioting on the same date.

Patrick Gallagher (29) of Pinetrees; Joe Campbell (21) of Goshaden Cottages; Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens; Jude McCrory (24) of Magowan Park; Joseph Barr (33) of Cecilia’s Walk; and William Patrick Elliott (56) of Ballymagowan Gardens, all in Derry, are charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date.

On the second day of the hearing the court was shown footage from various sources, including from mobile phones, of the moment a gunman fired shots at the PSNI.

While the footage was being shown David McDowell KC, for the prosecution, identified people who he said include some of the defendants.

He pointed out features on clothing, including a zip pull, which he said had been found in a burnt-out car after the shooting. He said this item of clothing was linked to Mr Cavanagh.

Mr McDowell also identified what he said were some of the other defendants by images such as a patterns on tracksuits.

The moment the gunman walked up to the corner where the shooting began was also shown to the court. The prosecutor said the man who fired the shots is not before the court.

Following the shots several people are seen walking away. The prosecution claims these include some of the defendants.

A large amount of the footage taken by an MTV crew accompanying presenter Reggie Yates, who was making a documentary about the area, was also shown to the court.

Mr McDowell said this footage showed some of the defendants “at the very least support the IRA but in all probability are the IRA”.

Footage of incidents in the Creggan area during the rioting, shortly before Ms McKee was shot, were shown to the court.

Several of the defendants were seen talking to the MTV presenter without masks about the history of the Troubles and the current situation.

On one occasion several masked men can be seen talking to the people with Mr Yates.

The hearing continues.