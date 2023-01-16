Courts

Two men charged in connection with armed robbery at Tesco in Inchicore

The men, aged in their 30s and 60s, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice

21/04/2017 STOCK: The Courts of Criminal Justice on Parkgate St. Dublin Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times The Criminal Courts of Justice Exterior view CCJ

The men are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday morning.

Sarah Burns
Mon Jan 16 2023 - 08:53

Two men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Tesco store in Inchicore, Dublin 8 on Sunday morning.

The men, aged in their 30s and 60s, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday morning.

The robbery took place at around 8am on Sunday at the store on Tyrconnell Road.

“The two men arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a retail premises in Inchicore, Dublin 8 on Sunday, January 15th, 2023, have been charged,” a garda spokesman said on Monday.

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES