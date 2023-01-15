Man (30s) charged over fatal Finglas stabbing

A Garda spokesperson confirmed one of the men had been charged over the fatal assault and would appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning. Photograph: iStock

One man has been charged and another released in a Garda investigation into the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in Finglas.

Brian Hogan, who was in his late 30s, was stabbed to death in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11 on Friday.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to a call about the incident at around 7pm and discovered Mr Hogan in the front garden of a property. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, who were both aged in their 30s, were arrested on Friday night in connection with the stabbing.

On Sunday evening a Garda spokesperson confirmed one of the men had been charged over the fatal assault and would appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.

The second man arrested had been released without charge, with gardaí to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in that case, the spokeswoman said.