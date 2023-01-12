Enoch Burke not entitled to injunctions stopping disciplinary process given failure to stay away from school, court told

Enoch Burke is also not entitled to the injunctions because he has failed to make out a strong case against the process likely to succeed at the full hearing of the dispute, counsel argued. Photograph: Collins Courts

A Co Westmeath school has urged a judge to refuse injunctions to teacher Enoch Burke halting its disciplinary process against him because of his failure to obey a court order not to attend at the school.

Those who come to court seeking equity “must do equity” and Mr Burke’s continuing breaches of orders of this court “are not the actions of somebody doing equity”, Rosemary Mallon BL said.

Mr Burke continues to “knowingly” breach court orders because he does not agree with them and that should be a sufficient basis for refusing the injunctions, she said.

Mr Burke is also not entitled to the injunctions because he has failed to make out a strong case against the process likely to succeed at the full hearing of the dispute, counsel argued.

The circular governing a stage four disciplinary process sets out clearly the procedure to be followed and it was wrong of Mr Burke to contend there is a “fait accompli” here and the outcome is predetermined, she argued.

Mr Burke can make submissions and be represented at the disciplinary hearing and, if he is dissatisfied with the procedures and outcome, he has the option of appeal and of legal remedies, she said.

His application is premature and while Mr Burke may fear he may be dismissed, no such decision has been made, and any such fear is not a basis for an injunction, she said.

Mr Burke was asking the court, in this application, to give a weight to his reputation that is “far too high”, she said. Mr Burke “is very much in control of his own reputation, he and he alone has decided to breach court orders and his actions have resulted in significant publicity.”

She was making submissions on Thursday on behalf of Wilson’s Hospital School opposing an application by Mr Burke for injunctions halting a disciplinary meeting against him on January 19th or any further steps in a disciplinary process initiated against him last August.

Mr Burke remains suspended on paid administrative leave pending the process which was initiated on foot of an August 2022 report prepared by then school principal Niamh McShane. It concerned Mr Burke’s emailed objection to the principal’s direction of May 2022 to teachers to address a transitioning student by their chosen name and using the pronouns “they/them” and his publicly voiced opposition to that direction at a school event in June 2022.

Mr Burke contends he has a strong case for the injunctions on grounds including that the disciplinary process is unlawful, breaches his constitutional rights, including to freedom of religious belief, and rights to natural justice and fair procedures, including to freedom of religious belief.

On Thursday, at the outset of the second day of the hearing of the injunction application, Ms Mallon said the chairman of the school board of management (BOM), John Rogers, was very concerned about claims made by Mr Burke in court on Wednesday alleging Mr Rogers had lied when he swore in a January 9th 2023 affidavit the McShane report was not discussed by the BOM at an extraordinary meeting on August 15th 2022, to which Mr Burke was not invited.

Mr Burke has told the court that notes of a meeting of the board of management on August 22nd 2022 showed that Mr Rogers had twice told him that the McShane report had been read and discussed.

Ms Mallon said a “very serious” allegation had been made by Mr Burke regarding Mr Rogers where the latter was accused of lying on oath.

She said there was no lie and Mr Rogers had sworn an affidavit later on Wednesday to clarify the inconsistency between what was said in his January 9th 2023 affidavit and the minutes of the board of management meeting of August 22nd 2022.

It is important, in fairness to Mr Rogers and his good name and reputation, and given the matters raised by Mr Burke in his affidavit, the supplemental affidavit should be before the court and she would be seeking to rely on it, counsel said.

She said the content and “merits” of the report were not discussed at the August 15th BOM meeting but two decisions were made to initiate a disciplinary process against Mr Burke and to suspend him on full pay. Minutes of the August 22nd meeting, which were exhibited by Mr Rogers, clarified the position concerning the report, she said.

What Mr Rogers says to someone on August 22nd “is a throw-away comment” about the two decisions made, she said. The January 9th affidavit should have been “better drafted” and it was very important the latest affidavit and the board minutes be before the court.

Mr Rogers is not resiling from saying there was no discussion about the report, there was no discussion about the contents of report and there were two decisions on foot of the report, she said.

Mr Burke objected to the affidavit being admitted, saying the school had had several months to address the issue. He said Mr Rogers was now seeking “to nullify and undo his sworn lie on Monday” and this was “wholly contrary to court rules and procedures and makes a mockery of the entire judicial process”

Mr Justice Conor Dignam refused to allow the affidavit to be admitted on grounds it was not appropriate to do so when the issue had been put into play by Mr Burke some time prior to this application and the school had had an opportunity to address it and had done so.

The judge stressed, because this is an injunction application, the court cannot and does not make findings of fact. The claim of a lie is a matter to be decided at the full hearing of the dispute, he said.

The judge rejected claims by Mr Burke the court had “sprung” on him that it would rise at 4pm on Wednesday. Parties are aware the courts rise at 4pm normally and he could not sit beyond that yesterday, he said.

Beginning his closing reply, Mr Burke said he does have “clean hands” and “I do equity”. He said his position has been consistent from the outset, there is “no turpitude” and his suspension is manifestly unconstitutional and unlawful. He said he had continued to report for work at the school as he had always done and the court orders restraining hi doing so are unconstitutional and unlawful. He has a constitutional right to seek the protection of court, he said.