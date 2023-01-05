Two men due to appear in court in connection with murder of Mahamud Ilyas

The body of Mahamud Ilyas was found in Co Meath last month

Two men arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Mahamud Ilyas have been charged and are set to appear before the courts on Friday.

The body of Mr Ilyas was found in Co Meath last month. Four people were arrested as part of the inquiry into the death of the young man.

Mr Ilyas (22) lived in Blanchardstown, west Dublin. Gardaí believe he was murdered on 10th December last. A few days later his body was found rolled up in carpet in an isolated area of farmland near Kilbride.

A man walking in the environs discovered the remains in a wooded area and raised the alarm. Gardaí believe Mr Ilyas died due to injuries sustained in an assault with a blunt object.

READ MORE

On Wednesday, the Garda said two men, both aged in their 20s, had been detained. They are being held at Blanchardstown Garda station. Both are expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.

Two other men, one aged in his 50s and another in his late teens, were arrested last month before being released without charge.