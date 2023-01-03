Man charged with New Year’s Day assault of Cork housemate

A 44-year-old man has been charged with a New Year’s Day assault on a housemate who was hospitalised as a result.

Edgar Susinovs, a Latvian national, was charged with assault causing harm to his Ukrainian housemate, Valerii Demidov (59) at an address on Magazine Road in Cork on January 1st.

At Cork District Court on Tuesday, Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court the defendant had made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Sgt John Kelleher said gardaí had no objection to bail once the defendant would abide by a number of bail terms. Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client was agreeable to the terms.

Sgt Kelleher said the first condition was that Mr Susinovs would not interfere with the injured party or any other witnesses and that he have no contact directly or indirectly with them.

Judge Olann Kelleher stressed to the defendant that this included no contact by social media. Mr Buttimer said his client acknowledged this.

Sgt Kelleher said gardaí were also seeking that Mr Susinovs take no intoxicants, surrender his passport and stay away from the house at Magazine Road where he and the victim had been residing.

He said Mr Susinovs must also supply gardaí with his new address within 48 hours, sign on at Togher Garda station every Monday and Friday and be contactable by mobile phone at all times.

Mr Buttimer said his client would abide by such terms being sought by gardaí and the judge remanded him on bail until February 14th for the DPP’s directions on the matter.

The judge also granted Mr Susinovs free legal aid and appointed Mr Buttimer to represent him after being informed he was working in the meat industry and was on modest wages.