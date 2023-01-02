Two men charged over New Year’s Day assault in Dublin City

The men are due to appear this morning at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Two men in their 20s are due to appear in court on Monday morning in connection with an assault in Dublin on Sunday night.

At approximately 11.20pm on Sunday night in Anne’s Lane, Dublin 2, two men, also in their 20s, were seriously assaulted on the street.

Both men were removed to St James’s Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. In a follow up search of the area, two men, also aged in their 20s, were stopped by Gardaí and arrested.

They were taken to Pearse Street Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Both men have since been charged in relation to the assault and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3 on Monday at 10.30am.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.