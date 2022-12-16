Dowdall says family received death threats since he turned State’s witness

A prison van under Garda escort approaching the Special Criminal Court where Jonathan Dowdall continued to give evidence in the trial of Gerard Hutch on Friday. Photograph: Collins Courts

Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that his 62-year-old mother and his children have received death threats since he decided to turn State’s witness and give evidence against his former co-accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

“This is why nobody comes in and gives evidence,” Dowdall told the Regency Hotel murder trial on Friday.

Under cross-examination for a fourth day, Dowdall told Brendan Grehan SC, defending Mr Hutch, that “in all the time” since he was accused of Kinahan cartel member David Byrne’s murder “nobody” had “interfered” with his wife and children but “as soon as I decided to come out and give evidence the level of intimidation has increased”.

He added: “My mother is being rang by people who she was kind to when kids, telling a 62-year-old woman she’s dead, that my children are dead. This is a whole different level.”

Mr Grehan played extracts of interviews which Dowdall gave gardaí on May 18th 2016. He asked the witnessif he now accepted that he had told lies in those interviews.

“I didn’t tell lies to gardaí. I couldn’t speak in the interviews. I’m speaking now,” Dowdall said.

The witness who has pleaded guilty to facilitating Mr Byrne’s murder, went on to say: “Children as young as 10 their lives are under serious threat, they haven’t been in school since September and death threats are issued on their Twitter pages. The schools won’t take them back. My daughter had to leave her job as the company said it’s too dangerous to have her coming in and out of work.”

The former electrician also told Mr Grehan: “Everything I feared happen has happened and worse. They had people lined up to come in and lie. The level of pressure people get put under”.

Dowdall told the trial on Thursday he could not say in the interview following his arrest in May 2016 that he knew who was involved in the Regency attack. “It was a lie out of necessity. My family would have been killed if I said who was involved in the Regency,” he added.

Gerard Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

Dowdall told Mr Grehan on Friday that this was his fifth day of giving evidence and “all that is happening is you are attacking me and attacking me. I’ve explained why I couldn’t speak in the police station”.

Monologue

In reply, the barrister said: “I’m going to keep asking the questions even if you don’t care about answering them and want to go off on another monologue. I’ve a job to do and I’m not going to be put off doing it by you throwing other stuff up in the air”.

Dowdall replied: “Everything is in my statement and you haven’t even bothered with them”.

Mr Grehan said he would come on to that.

Counsel put it to Dowdall that he was asked by garda if he had been at the Regency Hotel on February 4th and had deliberately lied saying he had not been there for years. The witness agreed with this, as he had been in the car park of the hotel on the evening of February 4th.

The trial has heard that Jonathan Dowdall drove his father Patrick to the Regency hotel on the evening before the attack on February 4th and remained there until his father paid for the room and obtained the room’s key cards from reception.

Mr Grehan told Dowdall that gardaí had given him “ample opportunity” in his interviews to say that he had unintentionally or unknowingly booked a room at the Regency Hotel. “At that time I wasn’t told about any hotel room, Mr Grehan,” he said.

The lawyer asked Dowdall if it was a lie when gardai asked if he could remember where he was on February 4th and he said he could not.

“I knew where I was on the 4th,” replied Dowdall.

“That was a lie?” asked counsel.

Dowdall said: “I couldn’t say where I was on the 4th”.

The trial continues this afternoon before presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone