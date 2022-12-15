NI minister Edwin Poots acted unlawfully in halting post-Brexit border checks, court rules

Edwin Poots may have acted on political rather than legal considerations, a judge at Belfast's High Court said. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister acted unlawfully in February when he ordered an immediate halt to checks on food and agricultural goods from Britain to Northern Ireland under post-Brexit trade rules, Belfast’s High Court ruled on Thursday.

The order on February 2nd by then minister Edwin Poots never came into force after the High Court said two days later that the import checks must remain in place, pending the result of a judicial review on the matter.

Judge Adrian Colton said on Thursday that it appeared that the instruction of Poots, a member of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that has protested against the checks, was motivated by political rather than legal considerations. —Reuters