Dowdall tells trial he did not know of ‘big Hutch criminal organisation’

Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, a former co-accused of Gerard Hutch who has turned State’s witness, has told the Special Criminal Court that he did not know there was “this big Hutch criminal organisation” and never knew the accused’s brother Patsy Hutch was “involved in crime”.

Dowdall on Thursday admitted he was “reckless” when he helped book a room at the Regency Hotel for one of the raiders on the night before the murder of Kinahan cartel member David Byrne.

Under cross-examination for a third day by Mr Hutch’s barrister Brendan Grehan SC, key witness Dowdall told the non-jury court: “I was reckless in booking the room without asking who that room was for and not asking the proper questions.”

Dowdall (44) was charged on April 27th 2021 with the murder of Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available for use by the perpetrators the night before the attack. He was jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for the facilitation offence.

Following Dowdall’s sentence on October 3rd, a nolle prosequi - a decision not to proceed - was entered on the murder charge against the former Dublin city councillor.

At Dowdall’s sentencing hearing in October, his barrister said that Dowdall was not aware of the purpose or the significance for which the room in the Regency was to be used and that Dowdall had not used the hotel room.

The prosecution case is that the late dissident republican Kevin Murray used the hotel room at the Regency on the night of February 4th, that he was the man seen wearing a flat cap when Mr Byrne was killed and that he cooperated with the “tactical team” that raided the Regency Hotel on February 5th. Mr Murray died from motor neurone disease in 2017 before he could be brought to trial.

Gerard Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Mr Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

On Wednesday, Dowdall claimed that he was “set up” for the murder of Mr Byrne by being connected to a room at the Regency Hotel used by one of the raiders. Dowdall said he did not know who was to stay in the hotel room but that it had been “tied” to him and his family.

Under cross-examination on Thursday by Mr Grehan, Dowdall was asked what exactly he had pleaded guilty to doing on September 28th and he replied: “For facilitation of the murder of David Byrne.”

Asked if he accepted that he did this, Dowdall said he accepted he had a part in unknowingly booking the hotel room and that this was stated in court when he pleaded guilty.

When the barrister put it to him that he had done “nothing wrong so”, Dowdall replied: “No, I didn’t say I didn’t do anything wrong. I had a hand in booking the room I didn’t know about, I had responsibility for booking the room for someone not knowing the circumstances.”

The State’s witness accepted he was guilty of facilitation but said that he did not know the room was going to be used “as part of the murder”.

He agreed that he did not know anything about what would happen at the Regency Hotel, that he did not know the room was “going to be used as a part of the murder” and he thought his involvement in booking the room for Patsy Hutch was for “a totally innocent purpose”.

“I’m wondering what it is you admitted to doing if that is your position?” asked Mr Grehan.

“I’m admitting to booking a room,” he replied.

“That’s not a crime,” suggested counsel. “But the room was used as part of a crime so I’m responsible for booking the room,” he said.

Both Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick Dowdall have pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4th, 2016.

Asked if he thought the evidence was “soft-pedalled” at his sentence hearing, Dowdall said he didn’t.

“Your position is that you had no knowledge whatsoever about that room and you had no involvement in the booking,” asked Mr Grehan. “No I had no knowledge,” he replied.

Counsel asked the witness why he pleaded guilty to an offence with those ingredients and put it to him that he must have had knowledge or was reckless. “I was reckless in booking the room without asking who that room was for and not asking the proper questions,” he said.

Asked how he could have known it was any different from all the other times he had done things for Patsy Hutch, Dowdall said he didn’t ask the questions and had a hand in recklessly booking the room.

“But it wasn’t even you who booked it,” said Mr Grehan. Dowdall said he had driven his father to book the room.

The trial has heard that Jonathan Dowdall drove his father to the Regency hotel on the evening before the attack on February 4th and remained there until Patrick Dowdall paid for the room and obtained the room’s key cards from reception. Around this time a phone associated with Jonathan Dowdall used a mast located at the hotel.

Asked if he had booked it with knowledge of a criminal organisation, Dowdall said he did not know originally that there was “this big Hutch criminal organisation” but he did know after. He said he never knew that Patsy Hutch was involved in crime.

“I was with my father when he was asked to book the room, drove my father to book the room and was there when father gave key cards to Gerard for the room,” he added.

“The whole thing was reckless, I should have asked why the room was being booked and they the questions I should have asked but didn’t. It was a mistake on my part that I didn’t ask the questions,” he continued.

Earlier this week, Dowdall testified that Gerard Hutch said that he and another man had shot Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel. He told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC in his direct evidence that the accused said he “wasn’t happy about shooting the young lad David Byrne and David Byrne being killed”. Asked by Mr Gillane if Mr Hutch had said who had shot Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, Dowdall replied: “He said it was him and ‘Mago’ Gately”.

The trial continues this afternoon before presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

Mr Hutch’s two co-accused - Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 - have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5th, 2016.